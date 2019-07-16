Nova Scotia frozen food company approved for $2.1 million capital project rebate

A prominent Nova Scotia frozen food company is in line to receive subsidies of over $2.1-million from the province’s business agency.

Oxford Frozen Foods Limited, the world’s largest supplier of frozen wild blueberries, is planning a $8.5 million capital investment to create an improved packaging line.

Nova Scotia Business Inc. says the company is eligible to earn a maximum rebate of $2,135,000 upon completion of its project.

Under the innovation rebate, a company’s total project costs must be between $2 million and $15 million.

An approved rebate under the program is up to 25 per cent against eligible project costs.

In addition to wild blueberries, Oxford Frozen Foods also sells and manages the processing and packaging of carrots and battered products.