July 16, 2019 10:05 am

P.E.I. PC candidate wins provincial seat in deferred election

By Staff The Canadian Press

Almost three months after the provincial election on Prince Edward Island, Progressive Conservative candidate Natalie Jameson has won in the riding of Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park.

The vote was not held during the April 23rd general election due to the death of Green candidate Josh Underhay in a boating mishap just days before the election.

The Progressive Conservatives led by Premier Dennis King won a minority government in April – the first minority outcome on P-E-I since 1890.

The Tories now have 13 seats in the legislature while there are eight Greens, and six Liberal members.

