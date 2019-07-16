P.E.I. PC candidate wins provincial seat in deferred election

Almost three months after the provincial election on Prince Edward Island, Progressive Conservative candidate Natalie Jameson has won in the riding of Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park.

The vote was not held during the April 23rd general election due to the death of Green candidate Josh Underhay in a boating mishap just days before the election.

Thank you Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park! I’m so proud to be your MLA in government 🌊🌊🌊 #ItsStillAboutPeople pic.twitter.com/8vZlsE92y5 — Natalie Jameson (@NatalieJamesoPC) July 16, 2019

The Progressive Conservatives led by Premier Dennis King won a minority government in April – the first minority outcome on P-E-I since 1890.

The Tories now have 13 seats in the legislature while there are eight Greens, and six Liberal members.

