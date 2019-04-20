P.E.I. Green Party candidate Josh Underhay killed in accident days ahead of election

Prince Edward Island Green Party candidate Josh Underhay and his young son have been killed in a “tragic accident,” according to a statement issued late Friday night by Green Party leader Peter Bevan-Baker.

The statement does not provide any information about the accident, but asks that the privacy of Underhay’s family be respected at this time.

Underhay, a married father of two boys, had been the Green’s candidate in District 9, Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park.

According to a profile on the Green Party’s website, he was a teacher at Birchwood Intermediate School in Charlottetown, as well as an experienced musician and a student of languages, speaking English, French, Spanish, Mandarin and Czech.

Bevan-Baker says the Green Party has suspended all campaign activity until Tuesday’s elections.

The province’s three other major parties also announced they would be suspending campaign events for Saturday.

“Josh has been a dear friend and colleague of mine for many years, as a volunteer, musician, passionate cycling advocate and Green Party supporter,” Bevan-Baker said in a statement.

“I simply cannot imagine how much he will be missed.”