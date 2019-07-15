Edmonton police charge 2 more people in connection with $1M graffiti spree

Two more people have been charged in an ongoing graffiti spree which Edmonton police say has caused upwards of $1 million in damage across the city.

There have been a number of graffiti incidents reported across the city, many in the Old Strathcona area, according to police. Some historic buildings have also been targeted.

A few of the more notable buildings hit with graffiti are the Princess Theatre, Block 1912 on Whyte Avenue and the Farmers Market.

In late June, Edmonton police charged two people in connection with the vandalism.

Since then, information has come forward which police say led them to search a home in the area of 87 Street and 80 Avenue. Police said a couple hundred cans of spray paint, paint pens and other items related to graffiti were found in the home.

Kellen Raas, 19, and Liam Movald, 21, are both charged with five counts each of mischief over $5,000. Edmonton police said the combined charges cover “a significant number of incidents.”

Edmonton police believe there are still more people involved in the vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

