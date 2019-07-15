Multi-vehicle collision closes section of The Parkway in Peterborough

Traffic is closed at The Parkway and Sir Sandford Fleming Drive intersection following a multi-vehicle collision on Monday morning.

At least two men have been taken to hospital after a transport truck and a delivery truck collided at the intersection around 11 a.m. The area also has access ramps to Highway 115.

There are at least three other vehicles at the scene which sustained damage.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a multi- vehicle collision on Sir Sandford Fleming Drive at The Parkway in Peterborough. Avoid the area if possible #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/pLNMaid8UU — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) July 15, 2019

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Please avoid the area for Sir Sandford Fleming Dr & The Parkway due to a accident involving several vehicles. Thank you — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) July 15, 2019

