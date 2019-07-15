Traffic
July 15, 2019 11:38 am
Updated: July 15, 2019 12:06 pm

Multi-vehicle collision closes section of The Parkway in Peterborough

Greg Davis

A collision involving a tractor trailer and delivery truck has closed traffic at The Parkway and Sir Sandford Fleming Drive.

Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Traffic is closed at The Parkway and Sir Sandford Fleming Drive intersection following a multi-vehicle collision on Monday morning.

At least two men have been taken to hospital after a transport truck and a delivery truck collided at the intersection around 11 a.m. The area also has access ramps to Highway 115.

There are at least three other vehicles at the scene which sustained damage.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

More to come.

