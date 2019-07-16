Super Awesome Science Show: Hotel horrors

Every night, close to five million people sleep away from home in accommodations like hotels. With a number that large, there’s bound to be problems.

Most of the time, they’re easy to solve. But on this week’s Super Awesome Science Show, we’re going to look at how a hotel stay can be a source of great distress rather than comfort.

We first talk with John Catucci, best known as the host of Food Network Canada’s You Gotta Eat Here! and his most recent series, Big Food Bucket List. He’s travelled all over the world and has a few tales to recount, ranging from the supernatural to the downright gross.

Our next guest provides us with some clues as to why we may feel we’re getting a great place based on its reviews, only to be welcomed by a horror show. Christopher Harris, an assistant professor at the University of Northern Colorado, has been researching hotel reviews and attempting to figure out how to identify those that are fake. He has also been a hotel owner and shares some of his own horror stories from the other side of the front desk.

In our SASS Class, we’re going to explore how the realm of food safety may help ensure our hotels are clean and safe from contamination. Our guest teacher is Barbara Almanza, a professor at Purdue University. She has explored how keeping our food safe may be useful as a guide for hotel owners to quell fears of contamination.

