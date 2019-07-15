Fire crews investigating house fire in northwest Calgary after lightning strike

The Calgary Fire department said it was called to a house fire in the neighbourhood of Brentwood after lightning struck the roof Sunday evening.

At around 6:30 p.m., fire crews responded to smoke and fire at a house in the 5000 block of Brenner Drive NW.

The roof of the home had to be ripped open to fight the flames in the attic, according to officials.

Everyone was able to get out safely and there were no injuries.

Fire crews remained on scene throughout the evening to make sure there were no hot spots.

Enmax and Atco were also called to help with securing utilities to the home.

The fire remains under investigation.