2 injured after train and truck crash in Brooks

Two people were injured after a truck and train collided in Brooks, Alta., on Friday.

RCMP said Sunday that on July 12, emergency crews — including Brooks RCMP, the Brooks Fire Department, EMS and CP Rail Police — were called to an uncontrolled railway crossing near the Brooks Aqueduct at 6:30 p.m.

Police found a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup truck “severely damaged” from being struck by the train after attempting to cross the rails as the oncoming train approached.

The two people inside the truck had to be pulled out by firefighters.

The 21-year-old driver from Bassano, Alta., was taken to the Brooks Hospital by EMS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old passenger from Brooks was also taken to the Brooks Hospital in critical condition. She was later flown by STARS to Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre where she has been since, with her status now upgraded to stable condition.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by CP Rail Police.