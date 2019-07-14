Burlington cyclist injured after hitting parked vehicle

Halton Police responded to a report of a serious injury collision involving a cyclist and a stationary motor vehicle on Walkers Line, south of No. 1 Side Road in Burlington Saturday.

A 54-year-old male cyclist of Burlington was travelling southbound on Walkers Line, south of No.1 Side Road. A 31-year-old male resident of Orangeville was parked on the roadway as a result of a mechanical issue.

The cyclist collided with the rear of the vehicle and the male sustained injuries requiring medical treatment. The vehicle occupant was uninjured.

An ambulance arrived and transported the male cyclist to Hamilton General Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Halton Police say Walkers at No 1 Side road was closed for several hours for their investigation. The road has since been reopened.