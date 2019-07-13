‘The planet cannot wait’: Climate activists rally in front of McGill University

Climate activists staged a sit-in protest in front of the McGill University gates on McGill College and Sherbrooke Street on Saturday.

Activists were met by a heavy police presence. May Chiu, spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion, one of the event organizers, said several protesters were arrested.

Climate change protesters blocked Sherbrooke and McGill College for hours today. There were multiple arrests. pic.twitter.com/McgynSKis1 — Dan Spector (@danspector) July 13, 2019

“Some of the cops were rough with a couple of our activists,” said Chiu. When police asked the protesters to clear the space, 26 climate activists sat down in the street in protest.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils could not confirm the number of arrests that took place, she said, as the protest is still ongoing.

“We are here today to alarm the population and the government about the urgency of climate change and how we have to act now,” said Chiu.

Chiu explained that those participating in the demonstration were practicing “non-violent disobedience.” Their demand is for immediate climate action, and they also want Canada to reduce emissions to zero by 2025.

“The planet cannot wait,” she added.

The Extinction Rebellion group also conducted protests in several UK cities on Saturday, including London.

The Montreal event was organized by Extinction Rebellion’s Quebec chapter, La Planète s’invite au Parlement, La Planète s’invite à l’Université and Pour le futur Montréal.

