Fallen tree smashes two vehicles in Vancouver’s West End, marking third fall in a month

For the third time in less than a month, a massive tree has fallen in Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood.

The latest tree to fall came crashing down on Pendrell Street near Bute Street around 9 a.m., smashing two parked vehicles on the other side of the street.

No one was injured by the tree, and no homes were damaged.

Vancouver crews were called to the scene and quickly went to work cutting up the tree to remove it from the road.

Pendrell Street is closed to traffic between Bute and Jervis Streets to allow for that work to continue.

The West End has already seen two other close calls with fallen trees recently, not far from where this latest tree came down.

On June 20, a tree fell in the area of Nelson and Gilford Streets, buckling the sidewalk and landing in the middle of the intersection. Crews spent several hours that day removing the tree.

On Canada Day, there was another close call when part of a tree on Nelson Street near Denman split off from the trunk, hovering dangerously close to the street.

No one was hurt and no private property was damaged in either of those instances.

Global News has reached out to the City of Vancouver and the Vancouver Park Board for comment.

Neighbours in the West End say the city doesn’t do enough to care for the aging trees in the historic neighbourhood.

“Everything needs to be trimmed and cared for, and the city doesn’t do it,” a man, who only gave his first name of Brian, told Global News.

“They should get rid of the old ones and plant new ones,” said another man, who also did not provide his name.

More to come…