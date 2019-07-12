‘It’s super fun’: E-scooter rideshare program launched in Kelowna

Getting around Kelowna will be easier now, courtesy of an electric scooter ridesharing program.

On Friday morning, OGO Scooters held a public launch in front of the Tourism Kelowna Visitor Centre and touted it as Western Canada’s first e-scooter rideshare program.

“An e-scooter is an electric scooter that allows you to go up and down the waterfront, around the city and make it really cheap and really affordable to get around,” said OGO Scooter partner Chris Szylowksi.

“And it’s super fun.”

Sixty e-scooters were at Friday’s launch.

To use a scooter, one has to download the OGO Scooter app from either Apple or Google and register as a user. Szylowksi says it’s $1 to start and then 30 cents a minute.

When done using the scooter, Szylowksi says customers should bring it back to a preferred partner location, which are located along the waterfront and throughout the city at key destinations.

