Lime recalls e-scooters from Waterloo pilot project

Lime, an U.S.-based sharing company, has been forced to recall its fleet of e-scooters in Waterloo after reports they have been breaking.

A spokesperson for the share service says Lime is currently investigating reports that there are issues with the e-scooters. They are part of a pilot sharing program that launched in Waterloo in early October.

“Safety is Lime’s highest priority and as a precaution we are immediately decommissioning all Okai scooters in the global fleet,” Nico Probst, manager of midwest strategic development, said in a statement. “The vast majority of Lime’s fleet is manufactured by other companies and decommissioned Okai scooters are being replaced with newer, more advanced scooters considered best in class for safety.”

Probst says that the new scooters will be in Waterloo soon.

“The Waterloo area will receive a replacement shipment in the coming days to complete our pilot program which is slated to end on Nov. 30 and begin again next spring.”

U.S.-based Lime brought its service to Waterloo for a test run on Oct. 2.

Because of provincial regulations, the testing area was limited to a 6.5-kilometre route that includes Waterloo Park with the University Waterloo’s main campus and connects with David Johnston Research + Technology Park.

The test run is only set to last until Nov. 30 as the e-scooters are not cut out for Ontario winters. It will again relaunch in the spring as well.

The test in Waterloo is important for the company as other cities are keeping a close eye on the product launch.

In August, Lime was forced to issue another recall over concerns that scooter batteries might catch fire.