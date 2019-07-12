Two injured in two-vehicle collision south of Bewdley: OPP

Two people were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Hamilton Township on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Oak Ridges Drive and Tower Manor Road, south of Bewdley, around 4:15 p.m. for a collision between a SUV and a minivan hauling a trailer carrying lumber.

OPP say the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they sideswiped each other.

One woman was trapped and required to be extricated by Township firefighters. One of the two people taken to hospital had serious injuries, OPP said.

The road was closed for more than an hour.

Northumberland OPP say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

