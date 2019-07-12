Canada
July 12, 2019

Beesley, Flames’ arena voice, recovering after fall off Roundup MusicFest stage

Beesley emceeing the annual wheelchair hockey game at Gordon Townsend School.

Beesley, the arena announcer for the Calgary Flames, is recovering from multiple injuries after falling off the stage at Roundup MusicFest on Wednesday night.

Beesley broke the majority of his ribs and suffered a broken collarbone and broken wrist, according to his family.

Beesley was emceeing the event, which featured performances by Blondie and Billy Idol.

According to Rob Duteau — whose company 51 North Productions co-produced the event — Beesley ventured too close to the edge of the stage during a charity cheque presentation and slipped.

From his position on stage, Duteau estimated Beesley fell five or six feet.

Paramedics responded within minutes and rushed Beesley to hospital where he is expected to recover.

