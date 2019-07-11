5 Things To Do

July 11, 2019 7:43 pm

5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, July 11, 2019

By Online News Producer  Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Parksville Beach Fest and the Coquitlam Summer Concert Series

1 — Parksville Beach Festival
July 12 to August 18
Parksville Community Park
parksvillebeachfest.ca

2 — Squamish Nation Youth Powwow
July 12 to 14
Capilano Reserve Park, North Vancouver
squamish.net

3 — Bees & Blueberries Festival
July 13-14
Dr. Bee Honeyland, Pitt Meadows
drbee.ca

4 — Taiwanese Canadian Cultural Festival
July 12 to 14
Richmond Oval Olympic Riverside Plaza, Richmond
tccfestival.ca

5 — Summer Concert Series Coquitlam
July 12, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Town Centre Park, Coquitlam
coquitlam.ca

