5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, July 11, 2019
Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — Parksville Beach Festival
July 12 to August 18
Parksville Community Park
parksvillebeachfest.ca
2 — Squamish Nation Youth Powwow
July 12 to 14
Capilano Reserve Park, North Vancouver
squamish.net
3 — Bees & Blueberries Festival
July 13-14
Dr. Bee Honeyland, Pitt Meadows
drbee.ca
4 — Taiwanese Canadian Cultural Festival
July 12 to 14
Richmond Oval Olympic Riverside Plaza, Richmond
tccfestival.ca
5 — Summer Concert Series Coquitlam
July 12, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Town Centre Park, Coquitlam
coquitlam.ca
