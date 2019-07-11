45-year-old man charged with child porn, voyeurism offences in Collingwood: OPP

A 45-year-old man has been charged with child pornography and voyeurism offences after police seized several electronic devices from a Collingwood residence on Wednesday, OPP say.

On July 4, officers responded to complaints of an unknown man observed taking pictures of children at a local pier, police say.

As a result of the complaints, police executed a search warrant at a Collingwood home, OPP say, where the electronics were seized.

Jason Pierre Mueller has been charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography and voyeurism for a sexual purpose, police say.

The accused was scheduled for a bail hearing on Thursday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

“The OPP will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children,” Staff Sergeant Sharon Hanlon, of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, said in a statement. “Child exploitation is everyone’s business and police cannot do it alone. Everyone needs to know that these offenders operate amongst us and go undetected due to a lack of understanding.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

