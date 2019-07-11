Canada
July 11, 2019 1:51 pm

Canadian Armed Forces reservists to receive more compensation following pay restructuring

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

MP Filomena Tassi and Captain Tim O'Leary stand in front of HMCS Haida following Tassi's announcement on behalf of Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan.

Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
A A

Canadian Armed Forces reservists will receive more compensation for the work they do as a result of a change in reserve force pay structure.

Hamilton-West-Ancaster-Dundas MP and Minister of Seniors Filomena Tassi made the announcement on behalf of Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan at HMCS Star on Hamilton’s waterfront on Thursday morning.

The new system will ensure reserve force members will receive the same base pay as regular force members.

READ MORE: Opposition parties blame Trudeau government for ‘chaos’ in Canadian military

“We want to ensure that reservists are encouraged and that they are supported in every way that we possibly can,” said Tassi. “So this is about compensating them in a way that’s fair. And now the reservists will be paid and treated the same way the regular force members are.”

WATCH: (April 28. 2019) Canadian army reservists arrive in Bracebridge to help with flooding emergency


Story continues below

She also highlighted how crucial reservists are to aiding Canadians in need, including the hundreds who assisted in relief efforts during flooding in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick this past spring.

“Evacuating residents, protecting property, and giving a boost to exhausted volunteers. I think we’re all familiar with the clips that we saw, and we’re also very aware of the relief that was brought to families that were facing very, very difficult situations.”

READ MORE: HMCS Haida commemorated on 75th anniversary of D-Day on Hamilton’s waterfront

The pay restructuring is part of the federal government’s plan to increase its reserve force by 1,500 members.

Previously, reservists made 85 per cent of what regular force members made but will begin receiving an increase of 7.8 per cent by the end of August.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Armed Forces
Canadian Military
Filomena Tassi
Hamilton
Military
military reserves
mp filomena tassi
Reservists

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.