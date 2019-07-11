Canadian Armed Forces reservists to receive more compensation following pay restructuring

Canadian Armed Forces reservists will receive more compensation for the work they do as a result of a change in reserve force pay structure.

Hamilton-West-Ancaster-Dundas MP and Minister of Seniors Filomena Tassi made the announcement on behalf of Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan at HMCS Star on Hamilton’s waterfront on Thursday morning.

The new system will ensure reserve force members will receive the same base pay as regular force members.

“We want to ensure that reservists are encouraged and that they are supported in every way that we possibly can,” said Tassi. “So this is about compensating them in a way that’s fair. And now the reservists will be paid and treated the same way the regular force members are.”

She also highlighted how crucial reservists are to aiding Canadians in need, including the hundreds who assisted in relief efforts during flooding in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick this past spring.

“Evacuating residents, protecting property, and giving a boost to exhausted volunteers. I think we’re all familiar with the clips that we saw, and we’re also very aware of the relief that was brought to families that were facing very, very difficult situations.”

The pay restructuring is part of the federal government’s plan to increase its reserve force by 1,500 members.

Previously, reservists made 85 per cent of what regular force members made but will begin receiving an increase of 7.8 per cent by the end of August.