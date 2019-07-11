5 arrested after police raid home in Cambridge

Five people were arrested on Wednesday after Waterloo Regional Police conducted a raid at a home in Cambridge.

Police say officers conducted the raid at a home in Preston, where they reportedly found suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and weapons.

Three men and two women between the ages of 30 and 52 were arrested, according to police.

Police say they are all Cambridge residents and are facing various charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Officers add that the raid was conducted as a result of an investigation that began in the spring of this year.