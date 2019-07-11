Guard assaulted by two inmates at Milner Ridge

A guard at Milner Ridge Correctional Centre has been released from hospital after being assaulted by two inmates Tuesday morning.

Manitoba Justice told Global News the incident happened early in the morning at the jail near Lac du Bonnet.

Milner Ridge is a minimum, medium and maximum security facility with a capacity of 524 adult male inmates.

The inmates involved were secured by Manitoba Corrections emergency response staff and are being monitored and assessed to determine if they suffered any injuries.

The unit where the incident took place was damaged, and Manitoba Justice said repairs are currently underway.

Milner Ridge has returned to normal operations, but RCMP were notified and an internal review will take place, in accordance with the correctional centre’s standard practices.

