London police continue to search for missing person Tyler ‘Sidney’ McMichael

London police are thanking the public for their assistance in the ongoing search for 20-year-old Tyler ‘Sidney’ McMichael, but he is still under the status of a ‘missing person.’

McMichael was reported missing nearly a month and a half month ago on May 29.

When he was first reported missing, police believed he was last seen around 7:45 p.m. on May 24 in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East.

Police also believed he may have been travelling to the Chatham area on a bike.

But an update was later released, and on June 12, police announced that they have received information suggesting that McMichael may have been spotted in the downtown area, that he may have shaved his head, and could be going by the name Sidney.

McMichael is described as a white man, around five feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build and short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt, black pants and brown shoes.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with further information regarding McMichael’s whereabouts are asked to contact London Police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

