Someone has been vandalizing transformers in North Vancouver, leading to power outages

BC Hydro RCMP are investigating a series of dangerous incidents of vandalism involving transformers on the North Shore.

Since April, at least four pad-mounted transformers in North Vancouver’s Mt. Seymour-Parkgate area have been deliberately cut up or had holes drilled in them, BC Hydro said Wednesday.

The vandalism has caused power outages, oil spills, and transformer explosions. Officials say the incidents are extremely dangerous and could cause injury or death or start a forest fire.

On April 2, two pad-mounted transformers on Parkgate Avenue were damaged by vandalism, leaving 185 BC Hydro customers without power for two hours.

Less than three weeks later, a vandalized pad-mounted transformer leaked oil onto a golf course, leading to a 15-hour outage.

An incident in May on Mt. Seymour Parkway led to an outage and failure of BC Hydro equipment.

The most recent incident on July 2 left 10 customers without power for 14 hours, and a 20-hour outage at a golf course yard.

BC Hydro said it is likely the same person is responsible for each act of vandalism, given the proximity and similarity of the incidents, and said theft does not appear to be a motivation for the vandalism.

