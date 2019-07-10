‘I Am Patrick Swayze’ documentary to debut in August

Patrick Swayze’s life will be highlighted in a documentary about the late actor, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2009 at the age of 57.

The forthcoming documentary from Paramount Network and Network Entertainment is titled I Am Patrick Swayze.

The film will explore Swayze’s childhood in Texas, his rise to fame and his relationship with Lisa Niemi, who he married in 1975.

It will feature interviews with his former co-stars from films such as Dirty Dancing, including Sam Elliot, Jennifer Grey, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Lori Petty, Marshall R. Teague, Kelly Lynch, director Roland Joffe, agent Nicole David, manager Kate Edwards, personal assistant Rosemary Hygate, stuntman Cliff McLaughlin and bodyguard Frank Whiteley.

There will also be interviews with his brother Don Swayze and widow Niemi.

The release of the documentary is part of Paramount Network’s I Am series, which has previously focused on the late actors Paul Walker and Heath Ledger.

I Am Patrick Swayze, directed by Adrian Buitenhuis, will debut at the San Antonio Film Festival on Aug. 2 and will be available on Crave in Canada on Aug. 18 to mark the late actor’s birthday.

