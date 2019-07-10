Andrew Scheer will ‘wait and see’ before taking a stance on conversion therapy ban

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer told Global News on Wednesday that while his party opposes conversion therapy, he is waiting for further details before taking a stance on efforts to impose a federal ban on the discredited practice.

Reports this week revealed that Liberal cabinet ministers had sent letters in June to all provincial and territorial ministers of justice and health urging them to halt conversion therapy in their jurisdictions. The Liberals said they would, in the meantime, explore amendments to the Criminal Code to “prevent, punish and deter” it.

When asked by Global News whether Scheer would support such a ban, he said: “This is something that this Liberal government is only now recently proposing. We will always, of course, stand up for the rights of LGBTQ individuals and protect their rights and, of course, we’re opposed to any type of practice that would forcibly attempt to change someone’s sexual orientation against their will or things like that. So we will wait and see exactly what is being contemplated.“

The letters, copies of which were obtained by Global News, stated that the federal government was “doing everything within its jurisdiction to combat conversion therapy.”

A spokesperson for Justice Minister David Lametti told Global News that as of Tuesday morning, that department had not received any response to those letters.

The practice of conversion therapy has been condemned by the Canadian Psychological Association and a wide range of medical experts and human rights advocates.

Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island have already imposed bans or restrictions on the practice. Legislation to ban it has been introduced in B.C. The letters from the federal government commend the efforts of those jurisdictions, but state that “more“ needs to be done.

Further, the letters express concern that “a number of jurisdictions have not yet taken steps to end or condemn the practice.“ This includes Alberta, where a number of municipalities are exploring their own restrictions.

On Monday, city councillors in St. Albert, Alta., unanimously passed a motion to crack down on conversion therapy, becoming the first municipality in the province to do so.

Efforts by the previous NDP government to implement legislation banning the practice were stalled after Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party came to power.

In May, shortly after he became premier, Kenney’s government disbanded the working group that the previous NDP government had tasked with banning the practice.

“We don’t think there’s a need to address it specifically because it’s not a valid health service,” a spokesperson for the UCP health minister told the Edmonton Journal at the time. “It’s not practised in Alberta and it cannot be, because no health professional regulator would permit it.”

Scheer, and the Conservatives, have long faced criticism for not participating in Pride events.

This year was the third time since he became Conservative leader that he did not march in any Pride parade. Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper also did not take part in Pride events.

During his time as a Conservative MP, Scheer voted against legalizing gay marriage in 2005, along with most other Conservative MPs.