Boil water order issued in Miramichi after water main break

The City of Miramichi has announced that a boil water order is in effect in parts of the city after a water main break on July 9.

According to an initial press release, the city’s director of public works, Jay Shanahan, says the break was caused by the annual flushing of the water system.

The city says 1,300 houses are affected in the areas east of Kelly Road to 368 Wellington St. and St. Thomas Street north to Water Street.

In a phone interview, Shanahan said water breaks are common in many municipalities.

“Water breaks do happen, but this one, due to location and the size of the main, it had a (larger) impact,” he explained.

In a release, the city says that after informing the provincial Department of Environment and Local Government and the Department of Health, the order was issued.

According to Shanahan, two clean water samples are required before a boil water order can be lifted.

Residents are asked to refer to the City of Miramichi’s website as well as local media or call Public Works for updates.