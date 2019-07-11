Canada
July 11, 2019 8:20 am

Boil water order issued in Miramichi after water main break

By Dexter Nyuurnibe Global News

The City of Miramichi has issued a boil water order following a water main break on July 9.

City of Miramichi Public Works
A A

The City of Miramichi has announced that a boil water order is in effect in parts of the city after a water main break on July 9.

According to an initial press release, the city’s director of public works, Jay Shanahan, says the break was caused by the annual flushing of the water system.

The city says 1,300 houses are affected in the areas east of Kelly Road to 368 Wellington St. and St. Thomas Street north to Water Street.

READ MORE: About half of west Saint John to be moved to east-side water system

Highlighted neighbourhoods are affected by the boil water order. Photo provided by the City of Miramichi, July 10, 2019.


Story continues below

In a phone interview, Shanahan said water breaks are common in many municipalities.

Water breaks do happen, but this one, due to location and the size of the main, it had a (larger) impact,” he explained.

In a release, the city says that after informing the provincial Department of Environment and Local Government and the Department of Health, the order was issued.

READ MORE: ‘Unplanned water interruption’ results in boil advisory in Moncton community 

According to Shanahan, two clean water samples are required before a boil water order can be lifted.

Residents are asked to refer to the City of Miramichi’s website as well as local media or call Public Works for updates.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Boil Water Advisory
Boil Water Order
boil water order Miramichi
City of Miramichi
Health
Jay Shanahan
MIRAMICHI
Miramichi water main break
New Brunswick
Public Works Miramichi
Water Main Break

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.