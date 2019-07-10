Heavy southern Manitoba rainfall overnight a blessing for parched gardens, crops

After the driest start to the year on record, Winnipeg finally saw some wet relief overnight.

A meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada told Global News Wednesday morning that the city saw at least 50 mm of rain, and the number continues to rise.

“This is the first major rainfall of the summer season,” he said.

Data from Weatherlogics shows the River City received only 91 mm of precipitation between Jan. 1 and June 30, which is the driest start to the year on record.

More than half of that number fell overnight.

As of 11 pm, official ECCC rainfall at #Winnipeg airport is 41 mm, with 49 mm at the Forks. However, unofficial reports of 80-120 mm over Island Lakes-Sage Creek areas with 60-80 mm in Bridgwater area #Mbstorm — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) July 10, 2019

Winnipeggers with brown grass and thirsty vegetables expressed their joy on social media.

That should do to close the cracks in the garden #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/Y6peCTyKMY — Gerry (@GeraldProteau) July 10, 2019

Whose grass looks better this morning? 🙋🏼‍♂️ #mbstorm — Holiday Dave Reimer (@dreims20) July 10, 2019

Outside the city, Melita saw the highest official rain total at 60 mm so far.

The rain is expected to taper off Wednesday morning and the system should move out of the province by noon.