Heavy southern Manitoba rainfall overnight a blessing for parched gardens, crops
After the driest start to the year on record, Winnipeg finally saw some wet relief overnight.
A meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada told Global News Wednesday morning that the city saw at least 50 mm of rain, and the number continues to rise.
“This is the first major rainfall of the summer season,” he said.
Data from Weatherlogics shows the River City received only 91 mm of precipitation between Jan. 1 and June 30, which is the driest start to the year on record.
More than half of that number fell overnight.
Winnipeggers with brown grass and thirsty vegetables expressed their joy on social media.
Outside the city, Melita saw the highest official rain total at 60 mm so far.
The rain is expected to taper off Wednesday morning and the system should move out of the province by noon.
