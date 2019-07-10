U.K. ambassador to U.S. resigns after leaked memo expressed Trump criticism

Britain’s ambassador to Washington resigned on Wednesday after Donald Trump labeled him “stupid” and “wacky” following the release of confidential memos from the envoy in which he branded the U.S. president’s administration inept.

“Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador,” Kim Darroch said in his resignation letter.

“I want to put an end to that speculation. The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.”

Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament after the resignation was announced that she had spoken to Darroch, who was due to leave his post anyway at the end of the year.

May said she regretted that Darroch felt the need to resign, adding that officials needed to be able to give “full and frank advice.”

“This morning I have spoken to Sir Kim Darroch. I have told him that it is a matter of great regret that he has felt it necessary to leave his position,” May told parliament.

