Honda Indy road closures start Wednesday in Toronto

The city is preparing for its 33rd annual Honda Indy Toronto and road closures for the motorsport festival this weekend begins on Wednesday.

The 11-turn temporary circuit runs about 2.89 kilometres using streets surrounding Exhibition Place with the following road closures in place:

Starting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, southbound Strachan Avenue from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive.

These roads will remain closed all weekend.

They are scheduled to re-open on Sunday at 11 p.m.

WATCH: Guelph IndyCar racer Robert Wickens will drive in the parade lap during Toronto’s Honda Indy (July 8, 2019)

Toronto police are advising motorists to expect significant delays in the area and are strongly encouraged to plan alternate routes.

For those attending the Honda Indy, they suggest taking the TTC or GO Transit as there will be increased service to Exhibition Place.

The Honda Indy Toronto will feature Honda Fan Friday and the NTT IndyCar Series headlining on Sunday,

WATCH: 31st Honda Indy Toronto brings out dedicated race car fans (July 16, 2017)