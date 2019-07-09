The stage is set for the 15th annual Regina Fringe Festival

It’s the thrill of live theater and the variety of performances that attract visitors back every year.

“It’s theater in its own basic form, so it’s really about the performers and their audience,” said William Hales, Regina Fringe Festival Board Member.

The performances vary from spoken word, musicals, dance, comedy and more. This year’s festival runs from July 10 to 14 featuring 21 performing companies from Saskatchewan, Canada, United States, England and South Africa. Each day there will be 21 performances for a total of 110 shows.

“What makes the Regina Fringe so special is that if you actually planted yourself at a venue every day, you could see the entire fringe. Which you wouldn’t be able to do in bigger places like Edmonton, Toronto and Ottawa,” Hales said.

Regina’s Fringe Festival makes it effortless to plan and pick your shows. Schedules are organized so that set shows are at certain venues each day, this way, visitors won’t miss a show if they miss a day.

All five venues are located within the Cathedral Area and are conveniently walking distance from each other.

For tickets and show schedules. visit www.reginafringe.com.