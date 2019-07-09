Winnipeg cops interrupt alleged Sunday morning downtown meth deal

A pair of Winnipeggers are behind bars after getting busted with meth during an alleged drug deal near a Graham Avenue bus stop.

Police said officers patrolling the area spotted the transaction Sunday morning in the area of Graham Avenue and Smith Street, and placed the duo under arrest.

A search of the two suspects revealed a total of 4.6 grams of meth and a combat-style knife.

Dennis Scott Arnold, 37, faces charges of possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a weapon, and three counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Police said Arnold also had five outstanding warrants for charges including failing to comply with conditions, and failing to attend court.

Jamie Deanne Jaster, 35, has been charged with possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Both were detained in custody.

