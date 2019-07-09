Cap guns mistaken for real weapons, teens swarmed by Kelowna RCMP
Kelowna RCMP detained and released four 13-year-old boys on Monday night after cap guns were mistaken for real weapons.
The incident saw six police cars descend on Yates Rd. in the North Glenmore neighbourhood around 8:30 p.m.
Witnesses told Global News police had weapons drawn and the teens were handcuffed before being questioned and let go.
