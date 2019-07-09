weapons drawn
July 9, 2019
Updated: July 9, 2019 12:46 am

Cap guns mistaken for real weapons, teens swarmed by Kelowna RCMP

RCMP handcuffed four teens and had them lie down on the sidewalk while they searched their belongings after a weapons complaint.

Credit: Sandra Ng/ Global News
Kelowna RCMP detained and released four 13-year-old boys on Monday night after cap guns were mistaken for real weapons.

RCMP handcuffed four teens in Kelowna after a weapons report on Monday night.

Sydney Morton/ Global Okanagan

The incident saw six police cars descend on Yates Rd. in the North Glenmore neighbourhood around 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses told Global News police had weapons drawn and the teens were handcuffed before being questioned and let go.

