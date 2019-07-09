Cap guns mistaken for real weapons, teens swarmed by Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP detained and released four 13-year-old boys on Monday night after cap guns were mistaken for real weapons.

The incident saw six police cars descend on Yates Rd. in the North Glenmore neighbourhood around 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses told Global News police had weapons drawn and the teens were handcuffed before being questioned and let go.

4 Kelowna teens were arrested then released tonight after a weapons report. Turns out they were cap guns… but hey kids,,, police don’t know that they’re not real if you remove the orange tips. Risky move! #fakegun video: ⁦@sydneyrmorton⁩ pic.twitter.com/5zNccemrll — Doris Bregolisse (@Global_Doris) July 9, 2019