July 8, 2019 4:15 pm

OPP lay charge in fatal motorcycle crash in Arthur, Ont.

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

OPP say a 51-year-old man died following a motorcycle crash near Arthur, Ont. in June.

Wellington County OPP say a charge has been laid following a fatal motorcycle crash in Arthur, Ont. on June 6.

A 51-year-old man was killed in the collision between a car and a motorcycle on Wellington Road 14.

The victim has been identified as Joe Catteau of Arthur.

On Monday, OPP announced the investigation has concluded with a 62-year-old man being charged with not turning safely.

He will appear in court on July 25.

