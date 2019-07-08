OPP lay charge in fatal motorcycle crash in Arthur, Ont.

Wellington County OPP say a charge has been laid following a fatal motorcycle crash in Arthur, Ont. on June 6.

A 51-year-old man was killed in the collision between a car and a motorcycle on Wellington Road 14.

The victim has been identified as Joe Catteau of Arthur.

On Monday, OPP announced the investigation has concluded with a 62-year-old man being charged with not turning safely.

He will appear in court on July 25.

62-year-old @TwpWellNorth man charged w/ turning not in safety, after fatal motorcycle collision in June near #Arthur. ^JC #WellingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/RlLo8Gkvlc — OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 8, 2019