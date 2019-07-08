OPP lay charge in fatal motorcycle crash in Arthur, Ont.
A A
Wellington County OPP say a charge has been laid following a fatal motorcycle crash in Arthur, Ont. on June 6.
A 51-year-old man was killed in the collision between a car and a motorcycle on Wellington Road 14.
The victim has been identified as Joe Catteau of Arthur.
READ MORE: Arthur, Ont. man killed in motorcycle crash north of Guelph
On Monday, OPP announced the investigation has concluded with a 62-year-old man being charged with not turning safely.
He will appear in court on July 25.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.