Construction begins on Edmonton’s new Muttart Urban District

Construction on a new transit-oriented residential and commercial development is now underway in central Edmonton.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held for the new Muttart Urban District on Monday morning. The development will be located next to the Stadium transit station and include two six-storey residential buildings, along with a building offering commercial space.

Construction is slated to happen in three phases, with the first phase adding 243 residential units and 2,500 square feet of commercial space. Residents in the first phase, located north of Jasper Avenue at 84 Street, are scheduled to move in the fall of 2020.

The Muttart Urban District will eventually add 720 residential units and 7,500 square feet of new walkable commercial amenities to the Cromdale neighbourhood.

Amenities in the residential buildings include a courtyard gathering space with an outdoor fireplace, a penthouse social space, a music practice room and a rooftop yoga room.

The developer, Rohit Group of Companies, hopes the development will provide further connectivity for those living in the area.

Construction of the new district coincides with the redevelopment of the nearby Stadium LRT Station, which is currently in the design and development phase. Eventually, the new LRT pedestrian crossings will connect the district to the Commonwealth rec centre.

Rohit Group said Monday that work on new roads, sidewalks, parks, multi-use trails, enhanced landscaping and infrastructure on Phase 1 is nearing completion.