Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Highlands East: Haliburton OPP

A Highlands East man has been charged with second-degree murder as part of a homicide investigation in Haliburton County.

Haliburton Highlands OPP have provided few details on their investigation, saying only that a suspected homicide occurred in Highlands East in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The municipality of Highlands East is on the eastern side of Haliburton County, about 100 kilometres north of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in Haliburton residence

The victim has been identified as Dylan Robert Dahlke, 29, of the Municipality of Dysart et al. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday at the Centre of Forensic Sciences’ forensic pathology unit in Toronto.

Robert Ferguson, 58, of Highlands East, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He’s scheduled for a bail hearing in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday.

“OPP investigators advise there is no fear for public safety,” Const. Tim Negus said in a release issued Sunday.

READ MORE: Body of Oshawa man recovered after boat capsizes on lake near Haliburton — OPP

The investigation into Dahlke’s death continues under the direction of Det. Insp. Jim Gorry of the OPP’s criminal investigation branch.

It’s the second homicide investigation in the region in the past month.