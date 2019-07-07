Thousands of apples spread across Hwy. 30 following truck crash

Drivers near the Dix 30 mall in Brossard saw an unusual sight Sunday afternoon. Thousands of apples covered Highway 30 after a truck loaded with apples fell onto its side and lost its cargo.

The truck was driving on the Highway 10 West ramp towards Highway 30 around 1:20 p.m. when the driver lost control of his vehicle, according to the Sûreté du Québec. He suffered minor injuries.

The continuous flow of cars spread the fruity mess over the highway.

One lane of Highway 30 was closed eastbound for several hours while cleanup crews cleared the road. Firefighters then had to wash the pavement to remove leftover residue, according to Transport Quebec spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun.

Both ramps connecting Highway 10 to Highway 30 were also closed.

Transport Quebec said the incident caused congestion on Highway 30 eastbound over a three-kilometre stretch.

The incident was impressive but not major, said SQ spokesperson Daniel Thibodeau.