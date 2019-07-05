Babylon
July 5, 2019 10:08 pm

Iraq celebrates as ancient city of Babylon named UNESCO World Heritage Site

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: The ancient city of Babylon along the Euphrates River in Iraq has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, after years of lobbying from the Iraqi government.

A A

Iraq is celebrating the UNESCO World Heritage Committee’s decision to name the historic city of Babylon a World Heritage Site in a vote in Azerbaijan.

Friday’s vote comes after Iraq bid for years for Babylon to be added to the list of World Heritage Sites.

The city on the Euphrates River is about 85 kilometres south of Baghdad.

READ MORE: UNESCO gives Canada new deadline to preserve Wood Buffalo National Park

The 4,300-year-old Babylon — now mainly an archaeological ruin and two important museums — is where dynasties have risen and have fallen since the earliest days of settled human civilization.

Parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi and Minister of Culture Abdul-Amir al-Hamadani congratulated the Iraqi people on the announcement.

The vote comes years after the Islamic State group damaged another Iraq World Heritage Site in the country’s north, the ancient city of Hatra.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Babylon
Babylon designated UNESCO World Heritage Site
Babylon Iraq
Babylon UNESCO World Heritage Site
Babylon world heritage designation
Iraq
Is Babylon a UNESCO World Heritage Site?
UNESCO
UNESCO World Heritage site

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.