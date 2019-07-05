Crime
July 5, 2019 4:33 pm

Barrie police searching for man in connection to reported robbery

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Barrie polcie are searching for a male suspect after a man was reportedly robbed on his way to work on Thursday.

Barrie police are searching for a male suspect after he reportedly robbed a man who was on his way to work early Thursday.

According to police, a man was walking over the Anne Street bridge that crosses Highway 400 when he was approached by a blue 2000 to 2006 Dodge Caravan.

The van had visible rust above the wheel wells and along the bottom, police say.

A man in the van exited from the passenger side, approached the victim and pushed him against a nearby guard rail, police add.

The suspect then stole a cellphone, backpack and a set of headphones, police say, and returned to the van, which drove away southbound on Anne Street, turning right onto Dunlop Street West.

The suspect is described to be a man in his 20s, about 6′ to 6′ 3″, with a thin muscular build, clean-shaven, short shaved hair on the side with longer curls on the top, police say.

The suspect was also described to be wearing a black hoodie and jeans, police add.

A short time after the reported incident, officers say, police located the discarded cellphone in a nearby parking lot, but it was severely damaged.

Anyone with information can contact the Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

