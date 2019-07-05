New Grand River Transit customer service centre opens Monday

A couple of weeks after the launch of the ION LRT, major changes will continue to roll out for Grand River Transit on Monday.

The transit agency will open its new customer service centre at 105 King St. E. in Kitchener.

READ MORE: Nearly 300,000 passengers boarded ION trains in Waterloo over first 11 days of service

The new centre, located at the intersection of King and Benson streets, will replace the one at Charles Street.

The customer service centre will offer trip planning advice, maps and all GRT products such as passes and EasyGo fare cards. There will also be a lost and found.

While the GRT buses will no longer travel through the Charles Street Terminal, Go Transit, Greyhound and Coach Canada buses will continue to operate out of that location.

Our new customer service centre opens next Monday, July 8! It's located at 105 King St E, at King and Benton Streets. Customer service will move from Charles Street Terminal to the new centre. https://t.co/XDw7hhb9kk pic.twitter.com/zkNB3vXoSu — Grand River Transit (@GRT_ROW) July 4, 2019