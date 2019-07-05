Weather advisory issued for southwestern Saskatchewan for possible funnel clouds

A potential exists for funnel clouds to develop over parts of southwestern Saskatchewan on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for the Shaunavon, Maple Creek, Val Marie, and Cypress Hills regions.

A low-pressure trough will lead to scattered thunderstorms in the area during the afternoon, Environment Canada said, and will have the potential to produce a few cold core funnel clouds early in their life cycle.

Environment Canada said these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms and are not normally a danger near the ground.

There is the chance some rotations could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

The threat will dissipate early in the evening with the loss of daytime heating, Environment Canada said.

