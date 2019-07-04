Portage Place Shopping Centre could be up for sale

Portage Place Shopping Centre may soon have a for sale sign on its front lawn.

Two sources have confirmed to Global News Winnipeg city councilors will attend a closed-door meeting Friday to discuss the possibility of selling the downtown Winnipeg shopping centre.

The mall opened in 1987 with an $80 million price tag. It was supposed to be a high-end retail magnet for shoppers, bringing new life to the north side of Portage Avenue downtown.

The Forks North Portage Partnership owns the land the mall sits on and leases it to the Peterson Group.

Global News has reached out to Peterson Group. The entire mall is advertised as for lease on their website.

Clare MacKay of the Forks North Portage Partnership said the mall has been advertised for sale for a few years, but couldn’t confirm the topic of conversation with councillors Friday.

Dave Stone, the General Manager of the mall, said he knew nothing about a closed-door meeting with councillors about the mall.

The City, Province, and federal government are also stakeholders.

-With files from Brittany Greenslade and Elisha Dacey

