July 4, 2019 2:42 pm

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

By Web Writer  Global News

Peel Regional Police say a woman was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say a woman has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a car in Mississauga.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle just before 1 p.m. in the area of Cawthra Road, south of Dundas Street East.

Investigators said the victim was transported to a trauma centre, and the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police said the vehicle that struck the woman remained at the scene.

A police investigation is ongoing.

