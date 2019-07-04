Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a woman has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a car in Mississauga.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle just before 1 p.m. in the area of Cawthra Road, south of Dundas Street East.

Investigators said the victim was transported to a trauma centre, and the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police said the vehicle that struck the woman remained at the scene.

A police investigation is ongoing.

*UPDATE PEDESTRIAN STRUCK*

– Female pedestrian

– Vehicle remained on scene

– Cawthra Road is closed southbound from Dundas St and northbound from The Queensway

– MCB has been notified

– Please use alternate routes while we continue to investigate — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 4, 2019