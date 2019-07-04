ATV operator in life-threatening condition after collision with cargo van: Oxford OPP

Oxford OPP are investigating a serious crash that saw a driver ejected from an ATV after colliding with a cargo van.

Emergency services were called to Culloden Line and Daniel Road just before 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, the investigation has revealed the cargo van was heading north on Culloden Line when it struck an ATV travelling eastbound on Daniel Road, which is controlled by stop signs.

Police say the ATV operator, a 40-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and transported by Ornge air ambulance to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Culloden Line is closed between Mount Elgin and Prouse roads and Daniel Road is closed between Dereham and Pigram lines while police investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.