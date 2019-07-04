Megeney inquest recommendations will be implemented: Saskatoon police

The Saskatoon Police Service said they are working on implementing all four recommendations from the coroner’s inquest into the police-involved shooting death of Joshua Megeney.

The inquest heard Megeney, 28, was shot by officers after he barricaded himself in a home in October 2016.

READ MORE: Joshua Megeney inquest ends with 4 recommendations for Saskatoon police

Police told the inquiry that officers breached the door hoping for better communication with Megeney.

Instead, officers testified they saw Megeney pointing a rifle at them, so they fired.

One bullet struck Megeney in the head, killing him instantly, according to Saskatchewan’s chief forensic pathologist.

The jury recommended police have immediate access to all resources needed in similar situations.

WATCH: Coverage of the Joshua Megeney coroner’s inquest

Another recommendation from the jury was for better training in communication and negotiation.

“I think what this recommendation was speaking to was adding to the skill set of our tactical officers who might be in those high-risk situations,” said police Chief Troy Cooper.

“In the next coming weeks, we’ll be exploring options for that sort of training and looking at best practices nationally as well.”

READ MORE: Senior SWAT team member takes stand at Saskatoon police-involved death inquest

The jury also called for police to have a wide range of surveillance tools at their disposal, and to review its policies around breaches and retreats.

Cooper said the force is committed to carrying out all the recommendations.

“I believe that the four recommendations that we received were well thought out, they were reasonable, and that they’re achievable,” Cooper said.

“They pointed out areas that they would like us to ensure we’re doing industry standard training and that our response is appropriate for the situation.”

Cooper said an official response to the recommendations will be filed with the coroner’s office at a later date.