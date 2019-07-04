LIVE: Donald Trump’s military-style 4th of July parade in Washington

A celebration of patriotism, not politics — that’s what U.S. President Donald Trump is promising Americans for this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in Washington.

Trump has vowed to put on “a show of a lifetime” this Independence Day, complete with tanks, bombers and other military machinery.

The celebrations will kick off with a parade at 11:45 a.m.

Washington has always held an Independence Day parade and fireworks display, but this year’s edition features some Trump tweaks.

Trump is expected to make an address at the Lincoln Memorial in what’s being called “A Salute to America” at 6:30 p.m. local time. The speech is an addition to the typical event schedule and will be a ticket-only event. Republican donors, Trump family members and supporters are expected to be in attendance.

The flaunting of the U.S. military is also new. Trump has stressed that this year’s event will put military personnel and equipment front and centre. A 21-gun salute is on the docket, as well as a flyover by the presidential Air Force One aircraft.

Following the speech, fireworks and flyovers will light up the skies. Trump said the events will cost “very little compared to what it is worth” and said the 40-minute fireworks display was donated. To date, a final cost for the flashy display has not been confirmed by the administration.

The fireworks are set to start shortly after 9 p.m.