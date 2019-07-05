5 things to watch for in the Stampeders game at Saskatchewan

The Calgary Stampeders (1-1) got their first win on the board in Week 3 against the B.C. Lions, but it came at a cost — losing quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell to injury.

How will the Stamps fare in Riderville on Saturday’s Week 4 game? Here are five things to watch for:

Nick Arbuckle: Quarterback Nick Arbuckle was the toast of the town coming off the bench in the final 3 minutes, leading the comeback against the B.C. Lions. Now he has to do it as the starter with Bo Levi Mitchell on the shelf. Head coach Dave Dickenson is very confident in his back up guy.

“Nick is a football-crazy guy,” Dickenson told me on Sportstalk with Jock. “He loves the game and he loves to talk the game. He wants to be the best and he’s on a team that has the best.” Eric Rogers: Speaking of the best, Rogers was in the end zone 5 times last Saturday night. He caught 9 passes against the Lions, 3 touchdowns and 2 converts, nabbing him a Shaw CFL Top Performers of the Week honour for Week 3. In 30 regular season games with the red and white, Rogers now has 20 touchdowns in 30 regular season games. He has also scored 8 times in 6 post season games. Canadian receiving depth: Juwan Brescacin is on concussion protocol. Number one draft pick Hergy Mayala hurt his foot in the pre game warm up against the Lions. It’s time for Michael Klukas to step up his game. Klukas made a great play on the onside kick, but as a receiver he has been average at best. Richard Sindani will get a bigger role as will Colton Hunchak, who was re-signed this week. The running game: The running game has been non-existent in the first two games of the season. If the Stamps can’t establish the run against the Riders, it could be a long and stressful night for Nick Arbuckle as the Riders will bring the heat. ​ While Dave Dickenson likes to have a balanced attack, he says he’s not prepared to put his offense in a second and long situation. I am sure former Stampeder Micah Johnson is licking his chops with the thoughts of lining up against second year guard Ryan Sceviour. Battle of the brothers: Craig and Dave Dickenson matched wits in the preseason but this time it’s for real. Dave out coached DeVone Claybrooks last week and now he will try to do the same against his brother in Regina.

