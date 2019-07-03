RCMP officer fires weapon during incident at Surrey home, police say

RCMP say no one was injured after an officer fired their weapon at a Surrey home early Wednesday morning.

Langley RCMP responded to reports of an injured woman at a residence in the 20100-block of 68 Avenue in Langley at around 2:30 a.m., according to a statement from police.

Police said the investigation led them to a residence in the 19300-block of 72A Avenue in Surrey, where Langley RCMP officers were confronted by a distraught man who allegedly produced a weapon. One of the officers then discharged a firearm, RCMP said.

The distraught man was apprehended under the BC Mental Health Act and taken to hospital.

No one was injured.

The incident is now being investigated by Surrey RCMP’s general investigation unit.

