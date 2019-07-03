Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are down and users are voicing outrage

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are down and officials are “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

The three platforms have been glitching throughout the day, starting at around 8 a.m.

Facebook users are having difficulty posting and loading images and videos. Stories can’t be posted to Instagram. Users also can’t view stories, some posts, or leave comments in some cases. A couple of posts and comments appear to be blank on Instagram. WhatsApp users are unable to send messages.

The glitches are quite disruptive for the billions of users who rely on each platform for communication.

Many have taken to Twitter to voice outrage. #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown are trending on Twitter.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #facebookdown — Facebook (@facebook) July 3, 2019