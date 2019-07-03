Environment Canada warns of near zero visibility in foggy Wednesday morning commute

Heavy fog in the London area Wednesday morning has prompted Environment Canada to issue a fog advisory.

According to the weather reporting agency, there is dense fog with near zero visibility which is expected to cause hazardous driving conditions in some locations.

If visibility is reduced while driving, motorists are asked to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Drivers are also advised to turn on their headlights and fog lights.

The advisory is in effect for London, Parkhill and Eastern Middlesex County.

The fog will gradually disappear later Wednesday morning.