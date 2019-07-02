Kelowna RCMP searching for 3 suspects in late-night Canada Day assault

Kelowna RCMP says it is searching for three suspects following a late-night assault on Monday.

According to police, a man in his 20s who had recently moved to Kelowna was found unconscious in an alley behind a business along the 1600 block of Abbott Street.

Police say the man had just relocated to the Okanagan from the Lower Mainland.

Police say they were flagged to the scene around 11:45 p.m., where they found a group of bystanders providing first-aid treatment to the victim.

They added that the man was transported to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Kelowna RCMP says the suspects were last seen fleeing the area on foot, through back alleys toward Okanagan Lake.

All three men are described as non-Caucasian males, each standing approximately six-feet-tall with stockier builds.

One suspect was described as having facial hair and was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The second suspect, believed to be clean shaven and in his 20s, was seen wearing a grey t-shirt. The third suspect was wearing dark-coloured clothing, police said.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any information that may be of assistance, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.