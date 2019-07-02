Winnipeg sees driest first half of the year on record in 2019

If you thought 2019 was dry around Winnipeg, you are correct.

Data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows the River City received only 91 mm of precipitation since Jan. 1, which is the driest start to the year on record.

That’s almost 15 mm less than the previous record of 106.5 mm set in 1900.

While drought conditions for June had yet to be updated, ECCC reported that Winnipeg was in an “abnormally” dry season as of May 31.