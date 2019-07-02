Weather
July 2, 2019 3:47 pm

Winnipeg sees driest first half of the year on record in 2019

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

An ear of wheat is visible in in a farmer's field suffering from drought.

EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
A A

If you thought 2019 was dry around Winnipeg, you are correct.

Data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows the River City received only 91 mm of precipitation since Jan. 1, which is the driest start to the year on record.

That’s almost 15 mm less than the previous record of 106.5 mm set in 1900.

2019 is the driest it\’s been in Winnipeg since records began.

While drought conditions for June had yet to be updated, ECCC reported that Winnipeg was in an “abnormally” dry season as of May 31.

Drought conditions across the prairies as of May 31, 2019.

ECCC

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
driest on record
driest start on record in winnipeg
Drought
Environment and Climate Change Canada
Environment Canada
Lack Of Rain
Precipitation
Rain

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.